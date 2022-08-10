China launched 16 satellites into space on Wednesday from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China’s Shanxi Province.
The satellites were launched on board the “Long March-6” carrier rocket at 1250 pm Beijing time, and entered the planned orbit successfully, Xinhua news agency reported.
The new batch of satellites are used in areas such as commercial remote sensing and aerial photography.
The launch is the 432th mission of the Long March carrier rocket series, according to Xinhua.
