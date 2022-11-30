Peking. China launched a spacecraft carrying three astronauts yesterday to complete the construction of its permanent orbital station, expanding it to its maximum capacity of six crew members on board.

The crew of the shenzhou-15 It will join the three at Tiangong Station for a few days, who will return to Earth at the end of their three-month mission.

The ship was transported into space by a rocket Long March-2F from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center on the edge of the Gobi desert. It took off at 11:08 last night.

The six-month mission consisting of Fei Junlong, chief, Deng Qingming and Zhang Lu, will be the last in the station construction stage, according to the Manned Space Agency.

Fei, 57, is a veteran of the four-day mission of the Shenzhou-6, in 2005, the second human being sent into space by China. Deng and Zhang make their first flight into space.

On the other hand, the capsule Orion, of the mission Sagebrush, It arrived within 434,000 kilometers of Earth on Monday, the farthest a spacecraft has ever traveled.

“Orion set another record,” said Bill Nelson, administrator of the US agency, at a press conference. On Saturday he had already overcome the distance covered by the apollo 13, that carried three astronauts about 400 thousand kilometers.