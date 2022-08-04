China launched 11 missiles on Thursday near Taiwan during vast military exercises following the visit to Taipei by the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosishots that Washington considered an “exaggerated” reaction and urged to reduce tensions.

Despite warnings from Beijing, which sees Taiwan as part of its territory, Pelosi made a lightning visit to Taipei on Tuesday, in which she assured that the United States “will not abandon” the autonomous island. On Thursday he arrived at Japanthe last leg of his Asian tour.

China’s military exercises with helicopters near Taiwan. Photo: Hector RETAMAL / AFP

For China, the initiative of the Democratic legislator, second in the succession line of the president Joe BidenIt was a “provocation”. In response, he launched a series of military exercises around Taiwan, spanning some of the world’s busiest shipping lanes.

Washington accused Beijing of having reacted “exaggeratedly” to Pelosi’s visit and warned that its aircraft carrier “USS Reagan” will continue to “monitor” the outskirts of Taiwan.

The United States also announced that it had postponed an intercontinental missile test “to prevent further escalation of tensions,” according to a spokesperson for the White HouseJohn Kirby.

Protesters in China have used photos of Nancy Pelosi to express their dissent. See also Alemanno on Orsini. "At the theater he is narcissus but must be listened to. Putin? Provoked" Photo: EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

“Aggressive Military Operations”

US Secretary of State, Anthony BlinkenHe said he hoped China would not “look for a pretext to increase its aggressive military operations.”

Beijing’s maneuvers included “conventional missile fire” into the waters off Taiwan’s eastern shores.

Beijing’s maneuvers included “conventional missile fire” into the waters off Taiwan’s eastern shores, said Shi Yi, a spokesman for the Chinese military.

The Taiwanese Ministry of Defense confirmed the launch of “11 Dongfeng-type ballistic missiles” in “waters to the north, south and east of Taiwan.”

In addition, he denounced that 22 military planes crossed the “middle line” of the Taiwan Strait, an unofficial coordinate but rarely crossed, halfway between the coasts of China and those of the autonomous island.

“serious impact”



Japan called for an “immediate cessation” of the Chinese maneuvers, after indicating that five missiles allegedly fell in its exclusive economic zone (EEZ) and that four of them could have “overflown the island of Taiwan”.

“Chinese actions this time have a serious impact on peace and security in the region,” said Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi on the sidelines of a ministerial meeting of countries in the southeast asia in cambodia.

The Chinese military exercises, the largest in recent decades, are scheduled to last until Sunday. Beijing defended the exercises, as well as others in recent days, as “just and necessary” and blamed the escalation on the United States and its allies.

“In the current controversy over Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, the United States is the provocateur and China is the victim,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said.

A Chinese military source said the exercises are being held “in preparation for actual combat.” “If Taiwanese forces come into contact with the PLA (Chinese People’s Liberation Army) and accidentally shoot a gun, the PLA will take severe action and all consequences will be on the Taiwanese side,” he added.

block island



The exercises seek to simulate a “blockade” of Taiwan and include “the assault of targets at sea, the attack of targets on land and the control of airspace,” according to the Chinese official agency Xinhua.



The hypothesis of an invasion of Taiwan, with 23 million inhabitants, is unlikely. But, since the election in 2016 of the current president, Tsai Ing-wen, the threats to carry it out have increased.

Tsai, who belongs to a pro-independence party unlike the previous government, refuses to recognize that the island and the mainland are part of “one China”.

In recent years, visits to Taipei by foreign officials and legislators have multiplied, which has increased the beijing outrage.

As a reply, China has sought to isolate Taiwan diplomatically and increased military pressure against the island. However, analysts have said that Chinese President Xi Jinpeng is not looking for an escalation, at least for now.

“The last thing Xi wants is for an accidental war to break out,” a few months before the 20th Congress of the Chinese Communist Party that should give him a new mandate, said Titus Chen, associate professor of Political Science at National Sun Yat-Sen University in Taiwan. .

But for Amanda Hsiao, China analyst for the International Crisis Group, “the announcement of Chinese military exercises represent a clear escalation of the current base of military activities around Taiwan and the latest crisis in the Taiwan Strait of 1995-1996″.

“By acting like this, Beijing indicates that it rejects any sovereignty” of the Taiwanese authorities, he added.

