The carrier rocket “Changzheng-5B” with the main module of the future Chinese orbital station “Tiangong” was launched from the “Wenchang” cosmodrome on the island of Hainan, writes RIA News…

The Tianhe main module, which is 16.6 meters long with a maximum diameter of 4.2 meters, is the largest spacecraft built in China. It will house the command and control center and the main living space for the crew, and it is also planned to conduct some scientific and technological experiments.

In March, the Russian and Chinese sides signed a memorandum on the creation of a lunar station. Representatives of the governments of Russia and China – the head of Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin and the head of the Chinese National Space Administration (KNKA) Zhang Kejian – signed a cooperation agreement. The parties agreed to be guided by “the principles of parity distribution of rights and obligations” and to use “outer space for peaceful purposes in the interests of all mankind.”