Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi lashed out at the United States at the major international security conference in Munich on Saturday. He denounced the “hysterical and unimaginable” reaction to the Chinese balloon that hovered over American territory for several days in early February.

US President Joe Biden eventually ordered the balloon to be shot down, on suspicion of Chinese espionage. “But there are so many balloons all over the world, is America going to take them all down?” Wang wondered.

The top Chinese diplomat also said at the conference that the US is wrong in repeatedly portraying China as a geopolitical challenge. According to him, that fear is unfounded and America is trying to smear the reputation of his country. He cited the discussion about computer chips as an example.

Biden wants to invest billions in domestic chip production to become less dependent on China. The US president also imposed far-reaching restrictions on chip exports to Chinese companies. "That is 100 percent protectionism and 100 percent selfishness," Wang said.

The imposition of restrictions is not only happening in the US itself. The country is also campaigning for a ban on the export of chip machines such as that of the Dutch AMSL to China. A deal on this between the Netherlands and the US is said to have already been concluded.

Given the tensions between the two countries, it is not clear whether Wang and his American counterpart, Antony Blinken, will meet again in Munich. There has been talk of a possible meeting for several days, but no confirmation has been forthcoming. Both ministers are still in the German city until Sunday, where many dignitaries are present this weekend.