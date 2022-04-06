As “a risk” that would increase “nuclear proliferation”, Beijing described this April 6 the agreement between the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia, to develop hypersonic missiles under the recently created defense pact in the Indo-Pacific, AUKUS. Western nations raise security concerns about the development of such weapons by China and Russia and the war launched by the Kremlin against Ukraine.

Categorical rejection of the Chinese Government against the manufacture of hypersonic missiles among the AUKUS alliance.

These are weapons that travel five times the speed of sound, allowing them to quickly attack a target anywhere in the world. The speed with which they travel prevents them from being intercepted by current missile defense systems.

“Under the guise of the crisis in Ukraine or maintaining security in the Asia-Pacific region, these countries have now come together to cooperate in the development of hypersonic weapons. Well, this will only increase the risk of nuclear proliferation and intensify the arms race,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian.

His remarks came on April 6, a day after the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia announced that they would begin development of hypersonic, counter-hypersonic missiles, and electronic warfare capabilities.

“Asian nations must be on alert,” the Chinese official added.

File-Image of the launch of an Arrow-3 hypersonic and anti-ballistic missile, by the United States and its ally Israel, in an undisclosed area of ​​Alaska, on July 28, 2019. © Israel Ministry of Defense / AFP

The creation of hypersonic missiles will be done under the framework of the defense agreement in the Indo-Pacific, AUKUS, presented last September. A pact that has already caused reluctance with the Asian giant for what it considers the expansion of Western influence with an alliance that it has referred to in the past as “the NATO of the Pacific”.

“The real goal of the US strategy in the Pacific is to establish a version of NATO. This is a region that wants development and cooperation, it is not a chess game board. China rejects any attempt to create circles of influence,” Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in March.

China and Russia have used hypersonic weapons

With its declarations, China rejects a type of weapon that it already has. Nor has he spoken out when Russia has used them on “multiple” occasions in the ongoing war against Ukraine, according to the top US commander in Europe, General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Last October, Milley claimed that China had tested a hypersonic weapons system as part of its effort to advance space and military technologies.

The US general described it as a “very significant event of a hypersonic weapons system test, and very worrying.”

FILE- A Russian air force MiG-31K fighter carries a Kinzhal hypersonic cruise missile during the Grom-2022 Strategic Deterrence Force exercise, in an undisclosed area of ​​Russia, on February 19, 2022. © Russian Defense Ministry/AFP

Amid rejection from Beijing, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison responded on Wednesday April 6 that cooperation on hypersonic weapons with its allies is aimed at creating “peace and stability” in the Indo-Pacific region.

“The reason we invest in all of these things is to create a peaceful and stable environment in our region, not one that is fueled by conflict,” Morrison told a news conference.

Western concerns

Western nations had already raised concerns about a possible Chinese naval presence 1,200 miles off Australia’s northeast coast, through the security pact between that country and the Solomon Islands. But now they see increased risk from Russia’s war in Ukraine and the growing rapprochement between Moscow and Beijing.

Australian Defense Minister Peter Dutton previously announced plans to invest $2.6 billion in acquiring long-range strike missiles for fighter jets and warships due to growing threats posed by Russia and China.

In late 2021, as US intelligence officials warned of a buildup of more than 100,000 Russian troops on the Ukraine border, Russian President Vladimir Putin urged his country’s arms manufacturers to develop even more advanced hypersonic missiles to maintain your nation’s edge in warfare technology.

“In light of Russia’s unprovoked, unwarranted and illegal invasion of Ukraine, we reiterate our unwavering commitment to an international system that respects human rights, the rule of law and the peaceful resolution of disputes without coercion,” the joint statement said. of AUKUS issued on Tuesday, April 5.

FILE-Russian President Vladimir Putin visits the National Defense Control Center to oversee the test launch of the Avangard hypersonic missile, in Moscow, Russia, December 26, 2018. © Mikhail Klimentyev / Sputnik/AFP

The Kremlin Army has claimed that its Avangard missiles are capable of flying 27 times faster than the speed of sound and maneuvering their way to a target to avoid the “enemy’s” anti-missile shield.

The system was installed on existing Soviet-made ICBMs instead of older-type warheads. The first unit armed with the Avangard entered service in December 2019.

And its Kinzhal missiles, carried by MiG-31 fighter jets, have a range of up to 2,000 kilometers. They fly 10 times the speed of sound, according to Russian officials.

With the latest announcements, the arms race of the West against Russia and China is increasing, although they are not the only ones. North Korea also claims to have developed hypersonic missiles.

With AP, Reuters and EFE