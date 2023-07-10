China, 25-year-old attacks a kindergarten with a knife. At least six dead, three are children

At least six people were killed and one injured in an attack on a kindergarten in Lianjiangin the Southern Province Chinese of Guangdong. This was announced by a spokesman for the city government.

“Victims include a teacher, two parents, and three students. A suspect has been arrested“, said the source. The authorities have not yet provided details on the identity and age of the victims, nor on the weapon used in the attack. But according to what the police said, the young man arrested was identified with the surname of Wu.

The incident occurred this morning around 7.40 am local time (1.40 am in Italy), according to the China News Network. China strictly forbids citizens from owning firearms, and there has been a rash of stabbings in recent years. Deadly attacks specifically targeting schools have occurred nationwide, prompting authorities to tighten security around institutions.

