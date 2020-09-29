W.Because she is said to have poisoned 25 children, a kindergarten teacher in China was sentenced to death. A court in the central Chinese province of Henan on Tuesday found the woman guilty of mixing sodium nitrate into the pulp of a colleague’s charges in order to get revenge on them. A boy had died as a result of the action.

According to media reports, the kindergarten teacher undertook her act of revenge in March 2019. The children, who are between three and six years old, vomited after eating, passed out and were taken to hospital. A seriously ill boy died ten months later.

Sodium nitrate is used, among other things, to preserve meat. However, if taken in high doses, it is toxic. According to the court, the perpetrator was aware of the harmful effects of sodium nitrate, but had decided “regardless of the consequences” to poison the children. She and the kindergarten management were also sentenced to compensate the families concerned.

According to the authorities, it was not the first time that the woman used sodium nitrate: In 2017, she had already poisoned her husband with it.