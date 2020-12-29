Zhang Zhan was sentenced to four years in prison for telling an inside story about the Covid-19 health crisis in Wuhan. The 37-year-old citizen journalist was sanctioned for “provoking unrest” after reporting early in the crisis, where she showed a chaotic situation in hospitals.

Last February, Zhang Zhan decided to go to the ghost town and show the raw reality of the Covid-19 that the authorities did not want to show. This former lawyer has been on hunger strike for 6 months. “She claims her innocence and we pleaded for this in court, explains her lawyer Pen Quanniu. The sentence is very severe, she is probably determined to continue her hunger strike, so I am very worried for her health and for her lifeAt the opening of his trial, Monday, December 28, in Shanghai, the journalists were pushed back by the police.

