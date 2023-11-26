This Sunday, November 26, the foreign ministers of South Korea, Japan and China met in the South Korean city of Busan. There they agreed to strengthen the ties of cooperation between their nations and coordinate real efforts for a summit between the rulers of their countries. The announcement comes amid China’s attempts to cooperate with the United States and the nuclear security threats posed by North Korea.

Although China and the United States are making efforts to repair their weak bilateral ties – they even had a summit this month in which the two presidents, Xi Jinping and Joe Biden, participated – Beijing is concerned about Washington’s proximity to the Asian continent and strengthening its ties with the region.

In 2008, Seoul, Tokyo and Beijing agreed to hold an annual summit to boost diplomatic and economic exchanges. However, after the Covid-19 pandemic and internal disputes between the countries, the plans changed, with 2019 being the year of the last meeting.

Officials from the three nations met in the South Korean port of Busan, to carry out the first show of tripartite cooperation since the last attempt in 2019. In September of this year, representatives of the three countries had agreed to organize a trilateral summit in the “first convenient moment.”

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin and Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa pose for a photo before the 10th trilateral foreign ministers’ meeting in Busan, Korea del Sur, Sunday, November 26, 2023. via REUTERS – POOL

However, the top diplomatic leaders did not specify a date for the meeting of the three leaders.

Although the meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol may not take place in the remainder of this year, Cho Tae-yong, advisor to national security of South Korea, he assured, in dialogue with the ‘Yonhap News TV’ network, that the summit is likely to take place in “the near future.”

The ministers agreed on six areas of cooperation, including security, economy and technology; They also decided to promote concrete discussions to materialize the summit, according to a statement from the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

For his part, South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin said he was concerned about North Korea’s problems. The official told his counterparts that it was “important to further institutionalize trilateral cooperation so that it becomes a stable and sustainable system,” as reported in the statement from his Ministry.

South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin escorts Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa ahead of the 10th trilateral foreign ministers’ meeting in Busan, South Korea, Sunday, November 26, 2023. via REUTERS – POOL

On the Chinese side, Wang Yi assured that the three countries should play an active role in promoting regional and global development, in a “more progressive manner and attitude.” Yoko Kamikawa, from Japan, explained that greater trilateral cooperation would contribute to regional peace, at a time when international security has become “more serious and complex than ever.”

The ministers of South Korea and Japan condemned North Korea’s launch last week of its first spy satellite, while agreeing to respond to arms deals between Pyongyang and Moscow, as reported by the South Korean Foreign Ministry.

A rocket carrying a Malligyong-1 spy satellite is launched, as the North Korean government claims, at a location indicated as North Gyeongsang Province, North Korea, in this handheld image obtained by Reuters on November 21, 2023. via REUTERS – KCNA

However, Park met separately with China’s Wang on a visit to Seoul in which they agreed to strengthen strategic communications, according to South Korea. The South Korean official called on China to play a constructive role in encouraging North Korea to avoid further provocations and for Pyongyang to take the path toward denuclearization.

On the other hand, Beijing asked Park not to politicize economic and technological issues, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, amid rising tensions between China and the United States over semiconductors.

What precedes this advance of cooperation on the Asian continent?

With very defined ties in economic and cultural terms, together, South Korea, China and Japan represent about 25% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) worldwide. However, efforts to promote this powerful trilateral cooperation are often fractured by a combination of factors such as the historical disputes arising from Japan’s wartime aggression and the economic and strategic competition between China and the United States.

Seoul and Tokyo are important military allies of Washington in Asia, hosting nearly 80,000 US troops in their territories. The United States’ attempts to cooperate in the region on security issues draw the ire of China, which is extremely sensitive to any action that appears to halt its rise to dominance of the continent.

Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol pose for a photo in Stanford baseball caps alongside former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice during a debate on the sidelines of the summit. Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Forum, in Stanford, California, USA, on November 17, 2023. REUTERS – BRITTANY HOSEA-SMALL

However, relations between South Korea and Japan have deteriorated considerably in recent years due to problems arising from Japanese colonization of the Korean Peninsula between 1910 and 1945.

Despite this, ties have improved between the two countries in recent months as each has taken a series of important steps to put aside historical disputes and boost cooperation in the face of North Korea’s nuclear advance and what What this represents for the security of the region and the world.

North Korea’s arsenal of nuclear-capable missiles continues to expand, posing a security threat to South Korea and Japan. In turn, there are suspicions that China – North Korea’s great ally and its largest source of aid – avoids applying UN sanctions to Pyongyang and, instead, sends it covert assistance to maintain it as an ally against influences. Americans.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Chinese President Xi Jinping pose for a family photo during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit in San Francisco, California, the United States, on 16 November 2023. REUTERS – CARLOS BARRIA

The United States: a key player in the region

Washington has constantly sought to remain present on the Asian continent. And it has done so thanks to its ties with countries like South Korea and Japan, its key allies in the region.

On November 16, the leaders of Washington, Seoul and Tokyo reaffirmed their agreement to confront North Korea’s weapons developments and maintain stability in the Asia-Pacific. On the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, Biden recognized his allies as “capable and indispensable partners” and promised to take cooperation to “unprecedented levels.” In addition, the head of the White House thanked the leaders of South Korea and Japan for their efforts to put historical disputes behind them and improve their bilateral relations.

Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit in San Francisco, California, USA, on November 16, 2023. USA on November 16, 2023. REUTERS – CARLOS BARRIA

It is not the first example of the trilateral ties of these nations. In August of this year, a historic meeting was held at Camp David, one of the most emblematic places of American diplomacy. The leaders of Seoul and Tokyo attended the summit, accompanied by President Joe Biden.

FILE – U.S. President Joe Biden, center, greets South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, left, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, right, on Aug. 18, 2023, at Camp David AP – Andrew Harnik

There, they agreed on a permanent alliance between the three countries, whose main objective is to confront the weapons threat posed by North Korea and stop the rise of China in the Pacific.

However, the presence of the United States in Asia is not viewed favorably by China, its economic and political rival. Although South Korea and Japan are aware of their neighbor’s discontent, that has not stopped them from strengthening their ties with Washington.

With EFE, Reuters and AP