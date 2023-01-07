Billionaire Jack Ma is ceding control of Ant Group Co., ending a tumultuous period for the Chinese fintech giant. In a statement released on Saturday, the company said that Ma will no longer be the controlling shareholder of Ant, confirming a previous report by the The Wall Street Journal.

The changes are being made to reduce Ant’s reliance on the flamboyant Chinese billionaire, who co-founded Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and helped create Ant, reported the The Wall Street Journal previously. Ma will still own an equity stake in one of the two entities that control Ant, and, along with nine other company executives and employees, will also hold voting rights.

Ant, owner of popular digital payment platform Alipay, has been forced to overhaul its operations amid a Chinese government crackdown that began with Beijing canceling the company’s multibillion-dollar initial public offering in November 2020. The IPO, which was scheduled for happening in Shanghai and Hong Kong simultaneously, could have raised over $34 billion and valued Ant at over $300 billion.

The change in control moves Ant one step closer to finishing this overhaul of operations. However, it could also delay a potential resumption of its IPO process for a year or more as Chinese securities regulations require a time limit on public listings for companies that have undergone a recent change in control.

Source: Dow Jones Newswires