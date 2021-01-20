After two months of silence, the Chinese billionaire is back. Jack Ma, founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, was in the authorities’ sights. He reappeared Wednesday, January 20 by interposed video, after two and a half months of silence, which raised many questions. The Chinese billionaire had disappeared from the radar after publicly criticizing the financial regulatory authorities at the end of October.



This criticism of the communist regime, unusual for the multi-billionaire, had earned him a summons from the authorities, who also banned in extremis the giant IPO of Ant Group, an online payments subsidiary of Alibaba, on Shanghai and Hong Kong places.

In his online intervention, the businessman with a fortune valued at 48 billion euros appeared to be addressing teachers remotely as part of his patronage activities. he praised the Communist regime’s efforts to eradicate extreme poverty, President Xi Jinping’s flagship project. He said to himself “more determined than ever to help education and the public good”, according to comments reported by the Tianmu News news site.

Jack Ma officially retired in 2019 but remains a large shareholder in his companies.