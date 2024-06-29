China warned of more rainstorms across the country, and urged citizens to prepare for possible landslides, amid a long-standing wave of bad weather that threatens travel and agriculture, according to Bloomberg News.

Today, Saturday, the Chinese authorities issued a red alert, reported by Xinhua Agency, to warn of rainstorms, which is the most severe in the four-level weather warning system. This came quoting the National Meteorological Center, which warned of possible geological disasters in some areas affected by the rain, including the provinces of Anhui, Jiangsu, Hubei, Hunan, Jiangxi, and Guizhou. . Meanwhile, record-breaking floods in the Wusuli River in northeastern China are putting pressure on farmers in the region.