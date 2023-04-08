China began three days of military exercises around Taiwan on Saturday, which include the test of “a total siege” of the self-governing island, after the meeting of its president with the leader of the US House of Representatives.

The maneuvers “serve as a stern warning against collusion between separatist forces seeking ‘Taiwan independence’ and external forces,” a military spokesman, Shi Yin, said in a statement.

“Today’s exercise (Saturday) focuses on the ability to take control of the sea, airspace and information (…) to create a deterrence and a total encirclement” of Taiwan, Chinese state television CCTV said. .

According to the television Destroyers, fast missile ships, fighters and tankers will be deployed during the maneuvers.

The exact location of these operations has not been disclosed, but on Monday will involve live ammunition on the coast of Fujian province, just off Taiwan, the regional maritime authority said in a statement.

(You can read: China warns that a meeting between Taiwan and the US would be ‘serious provocation’)

Two Chinese military helicopters fly over a tug near the closest point to Taiwan. See also The expert predicted the impact of the embargo on the cost of diesel fuel in Europe

The announcement occurs after the meeting on Wednesday in California between Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and the Speaker of the House of Representatives from the United States, Kevin McCarthy.

Shortly after the controversial meeting, Beijing warned that it would take “firm and effective measures to safeguard national sovereignty.” and territorial integrity”.

China views this island of democratic rule as part of its territory, and opposes any contact between the Taiwanese leadership and representatives of other countries.

For Taiwan’s Defense Ministry, the Chinese exercises “seriously undermine peace, stability and security in the region.” President Tsai in turn denounced China’s “continued authoritarian expansionism.”

(You can read: Kevin McCarthy meets with the president of Taiwan despite threats from China)

combat preparations

After two days deploying aircraft and ships near the island, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army announced “a combat readiness exercise in the Taiwan Strait” from April 8 to 10.

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry announced that as of 4:00 p.m. local time (0800 GMT), it had detected nine warships and 71 military aircraft around its territory.

“The (Chinese Communist Party) deliberately created tensions in the Taiwan Strait, which…has a negative impact on the security and economic development of the international community,” he said.

(Keep reading: President of Taiwan begins visit to Guatemala, after controversial stopover in the US)

US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen in California.

China already carried out military maneuvers around the island in August 2022, in response to the visit to Taipei by Nancy Pelosi, McCarthy’s predecessor as head of the House of Representatives.

The current leader of the lower house of the US legislature also wanted to travel to the island, but finally opted for a meeting with Tsai in California to the anger of Beijing.

(In other news: This is how Latin America became a battlefield between China and Taiwan)

The Taiwanese leader made a stopover there after visiting Guatemala and Belize, two of the last official allies of the island, which recently lost Honduras to Beijing.

Right now, only 13 countries recognize Taipei. Among them is not the United States, which, however, is one of its main allies and arms supplier.

Back in Taipei, Tsai said Saturday that Taiwan “will continue to work with the United States and other like-minded countries to jointly uphold the values ​​of freedom and democracy.”

The day before, the spokeswoman for Chinese diplomacy, Mao Ning, insisted that “Taiwan is an inseparable part of China.”

AFP