The Chinese authorities issued orange and yellow alerts to face possible geological disasters caused by the heavy rains that swept parts of the south and southwest regions of China.

And the Chinese news agency, “Xinhua”, reported that the Chinese Ministry of Natural Resources and the China Meteorological Authority issued an orange warning to face geological disasters in southern Guangdong Province, in southern China, between eight o’clock on Friday evening until eight o’clock today, while it warned by issuing Yellow alert for risk of geological disasters caused by rainfall in parts of Fujian, Guangdong and Yunnan provinces.

China adopts a warning system for severe convective weather consisting of three color-coded levels, with orange representing the most severe, followed by yellow and then blue.