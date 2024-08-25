The Office of the Central Cyberspace Commission of China and nine other central departments have issued new guidelines for a coordinated shift toward digital development and green growth.

The guidelines, released on Saturday, focus on two key areas: promoting the green and low-carbon development of digital industries, and accelerating the green transformation of various sectors through digital technology, Xinhua News Agency reported.

These guidelines aim to accelerate the coordinated transformation towards digital development and green growth, drive the integration of emerging technologies with low-carbon green industries, and promote traditional industries with digital and green technologies.

In addition to presenting the basic principles, the Guidelines identify the roles of authorities, industry associations, universities, research institutes and companies in leading this transformation.

The Guidelines also provide a three-part framework covering core capabilities, technology systems and industrial systems for green digital integration.

Regions are encouraged to focus on high-quality development, develop modern productive forces of high quality, tap local resources and create specialized industries and functional advantages to accelerate coordinated digital and green development.