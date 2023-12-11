A cold wave hit northern China on Sunday night, leaving snowfall in several areas of the countryincluding the capital, Beijingwhere flight cancellations and traffic cuts were recorded during the morning of this Monday.

Between 19:00 local time on Sunday (11:00 GMT) and 06:00 today (22:00 GMT on Sunday), 5.1 millimeters of snow fell on average in the capital, reaching 9.8 millimeters in the district of Fangshan, in the southwest of the city.

The country's meteorological authorities today issued a blue alert for the cold wave, the lowest of four levels, and ordered local governments to take precautions.

According to local press reports, the snowfall caused the cancellation of 59 flights in Beijing on Monday morningwhile a total of 157 bus routes were suspended.

Outside the capital, provinces such as Shandong, in the east, or Shaanxi, in the center, also issued warnings due to the cold wave, which also They left blizzards and snow in these areas.

Likewise, railway authorities today suspended 112 passenger trains heading to cities such as Beijing, Xiamen (southeast) and Chengdu (center).

The snowfall also caused a multiple collision on a highway in Xinzhou prefecture, in the province of Shanxi (north), which left at least one dead and six injured.

Meanwhile, in the northeast, in Heilongjiang province, temperatures could reach 30 degrees below zero in the next few daysreports the state agency Xinhua.

The snowfall also affected the central province of Henan, where classes were suspended in its capital, Zhengzhou, after 14.2 millimeters of snow fell, according to the city's meteorological station.

Also 22 flights were canceled and railway operations were suspended, including high-speed and intercity trains.

EFE

