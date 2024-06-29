China has warned of more rainstorms across the country and urged residents to prepare for possible landslides amid a continuing wave of bad weather, according to media reports.

Today, Saturday, the Chinese authorities issued a red alert, reported by the Chinese News Agency, Xinhua, to warn of rainstorms, which is the most severe in the four-level weather warning system.

This came according to the National Meteorological Center, which warned of possible geological disasters in some areas affected by the rains, including the provinces of Anhui, Jiangsu, Hubei, Hunan, Jiangxi and Guizhou.

Meanwhile, record flooding in the Wusuli River in northeast China is putting pressure on farmers in the region known as the country’s “main grain storehouse.”