After America, China is now also going to send a helicopter to Mars to explore the red planet: another step for the Chinese in their goal to become the greatest power in space.











The Chinese marching helicopter made by the NSSC. © NSSC/CAS

China is working on its own small helicopter to explore Mars, Chinese space research organization reports NSSC. The vehicle resembles the Ingenuity helicopter that NASA placed on the red planet in February. The Chinese helicopter is intended for a subsequent Mars mission, but China did not provide further details.

The Ingenuity made its maiden flight in April, when it rose to about 3 meters above the Martian surface. This made the helicopter the first human-built aircraft to fly on another planet.

The American helicopter was an experiment to see if helicopters are suitable for the exploration of Mars. The planet’s atmosphere is 99 percent less dense than Earth’s. To compensate for this, the blades rotate faster than is necessary for a helicopter on Earth.

China first placed a lander on the surface of Mars in May. Only the US and the Soviet Union had succeeded before. In 2033, China wants to be the first country to let people set foot on the red planet.

Watch our trending news videos in the playlist below: