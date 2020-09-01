Highlights: China is trying to play Victim card on border dispute

After the second round of border dispute over LAC, China has played a trick to present itself as a Victim Card to avoid global outrage. The next day of the border conflict, China tried to sabotage the whole of India and alleged that it was India who tried to enter its border. Amidst these complaints, China also tried to pressure India indirectly.

On the border dispute, not only is China stealing but it is also being bullied from above, it is trying to play the Victim Card. A senior Foreign Ministry official told NBT that this was an old Chinese move. He tries to hide his expansionist policy through the Victim Card. Actually, China has been the target of not only India but also other countries regarding the expansionist policy. Right now China has a border dispute with 12 countries.

China’s recent relations with the US and European countries have been tense. In such a situation, China knows that it will not get the support of the global community on such action. To avoid this situation, China threw the Victim card this time. But India had informed its friendly countries about the latest situation in the midst of border dispute with China before this bet was made. According to sources, in the last two days, India has given fresh information about the situation to European countries as well as Russia and America.

India made it clear to China that now such talks at the lower level have not been of much importance because China is not paying any attention to it. This is seen as an attempt by India to put diplomatic pressure on China. On the border dispute between India and China, the Ministry of External Affairs issued an official statement saying that the two countries have been trying to resolve the dispute at the military and diplomatic level for the last three months.

The Foreign Ministry said, “During the talks, both countries agreed on the level of the Foreign Minister that both countries will handle the situation responsibly and there will be no unilateral inflammatory action.” But China once again took unilateral provocative action on 29 and 30 August and tried to change the current situation on the border. The Foreign Ministry spokesman said that while the military officials of the two countries were talking on Monday, the Chinese army took provocative action, but the brave Indian army turned their plans back.

India said in its statement that this behavior of China is objectionable and its attitude in the past has been such that the border dispute has increased. At the same time, this attitude of China is also a clear violation of the diplomatic agreement between the two countries. India then reiterated that it is trying to resolve the border dispute with talks with China and also expects China to respect mutual consent.