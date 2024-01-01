Did the popular Taiwanese band Mayday playback during concerts in mainland China? Playbacking is punishable in China and with that accusation, a lot of encouragement in Chinese state mediaBeijing would kill the band members according to sources Reuters news agency pressured them to declare on television that Taiwan is part of China – which they refused, by the way. For example, China would have wanted to influence young Taiwanese who will go to the polls in two weeks to elect a new president and a new parliament. China called the report “fake news.”

It is one of many examples of how the People's Republic is trying to put pressure on Taiwanese voters. For example, Beijing recently abolished the reduction on the import duties on certain petrochemical products from Taiwan, which was established in 2010 under the government of the more China-friendly Taiwanese President Ma Ying-jeou, officially because Taiwan had not adhered to trade agreements. Last week, Beijing threatened more economic sanctions.

Also read

Sugar-sweet leverage: how China uses the sugar apple to get its way politically

In recent weeks, dozens of Chinese fighter planes and naval ships have also crossed the imaginary line in the middle of the Taiwan Strait, which serves as an informal border. And on Thursday, Chinese defense spokesman Wu Qian warned during his monthly press call that the armed forces “as always take all necessary measures to protect China's national sovereignty and territorial integrity.” At the same time, he accused Taiwan of “playing up” the military threat that China would pose for electoral reasons.

Justice in Taiwan reported on Friday that it has now started an investigation against 157 people on suspicion of election interference at Chinese expense. candy trips to the mainland for locally influential Taiwanese administrators as village heads, or by spreading fake news on social media – sometimes generated with the help of artificial intelligence.

A lot at stake

There is a lot at stake for China in the elections. The battle for the presidency will take place on January 13 between current Vice President Lai Ching-te of the Democratic-Progressive Party (DPP), who advocates an independent course towards Beijing and is regarded by China as an emboldened “separatist”, and two opposition candidates who seek warmer relations with the People's Republic. Of these, Hou Yu-ih of the nationalist Kuomintang (KMT) is the most likely. In addition, Taiwan elects a new parliament.

The popular Taiwanese band Maydayhere in 2012, was said to have been pressured by Beijing to declare Taiwan part of China. Photo Yi-ting Chung/Reuters

As is usually the case with national elections, the relationship with China is one of the most important themes in the campaign on the island, which has been governed separately from China since the end of the Chinese civil war in 1949. That relationship has soured considerably since the DPP came to power in 2016 and Beijing broke off all official contacts with Taiwan. Although the DPP does not dare to formally declare independence – that would immediately provoke a fierce and possibly violent response from China – the party considers Taiwan to be de facto independent.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping, on the other hand, appears to have made one of his main priorities the “liberation” of what China considers a renegade province, by force if necessary. The “reunification of the motherland” is “inevitable,” Xi reiterated during his New Year's speech on Sunday.

Beijing is therefore hoping for an election win from Hou and his KMT, which is against independence and strives for better relations with China. In November, Hou called the elections “a choice between war and peace.” Hou is also not in favor of 'one country, two systems', the construction that Beijing previously set up in Hong Kong, and which it has also promised to Taiwan. In the eyes of many Taiwanese, its appeal has diminished considerably now that it has become clear how tightly China is tightening the reins on the former British crown colony, despite that promise.

Also read

Taiwan is heading for a president whom China considers a 'warmonger'