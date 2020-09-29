Highlights: China is helping to promote Pakistan in terrorism

China has also given weapons made in its state-owned company to Pakistan.

China is also giving drones to Pakistan to send it to India

Govind Chauhan, Srinagar

Pakistan is now trying to strengthen terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir with the help of its friend China. For this, China is fully helping Pakistan. To help, not only are weapons being provided by China from its state-owned Norinco, but hexacapras and drones are being given to send them to India. This year, 15 such incidents have been reported so far. Talking about the month of September, there have been six cases when Chinese weapons have been recovered from the border.

Inhaxaptors and modern weapons were handed over to the Pakistan Frontier Force by the Chinese government on the pretext of protecting CPEC. Indian security agencies say that strict action has been taken against terrorists in the state in the last one year. This has caused a lot of damage to ISI-run terrorism. In such a situation, Pakistan, buoyed by this injury, has started promoting terrorism in India with the help of China.

China … is helping Pakistan

Terrorism continued for the last three decades had not yet happened that Pakistan could supply arms through drones on this side. Such cases have been seen this year. India’s dispute with China is going on. In such a situation, China along with Pakistan has started helping the terrorists on this side.

Arms recovered from here

Six cases have been reported in September this month, the first being that on September 8, the IB recovered weapons sent through drones. On September 12, weapons from across the border were recovered in Ferozepur Kudia area. On 14 September, Chinese weapons were found in the Gurez sector. On September 18, two militants were captured with arms in Rajouri. They had received arms supply from across the border. Weapons were thrown at this side from the drone, with which he was going towards Kashmir. On September 22, weapons thrown from drones were recovered in Akhnoor.

Sending weapons in modern ways

A report has been prepared by the CID-CI wing of JK Police. It mentions that the weapons which are being sent to this side through drones from Pakistan are Chinese weapons. Apart from this, the drone which was dropped on IB in Kathua was also a drone of the Chinese company. Apart from this, it has also been confirmed by the army that the weapons thrown by Pakistan from this side are Chinese weapons. On this side, the terrorists are short of arms. In such a situation, China is supplying arms to Pakistan, which is being sent to this side through modern methods.

Report sent to Union Ministry of Home Affairs

The report also cited a tunnel built on IB from Pak side in Samba district. It stated that the technology with which it is made. It seems clear from China that it has been made with the mind of China. At present, the report of this entire case has been sent from the State Home Department to the Union Home Ministry. It mentions all Chinese weapons.