At this time, many countries in the world are competing in the field of artificial intelligence, and racing to achieve achievements in terms of technological superiority. However, China has jumped to advanced positions by outperforming most of the countries competing with it in these very important fields in today’s world. However, what is clear is that China has made more advanced strides than others at this stage.

A few years ago, China was said to be an “imitator” of Western and Japanese technology, but China’s success story is more than just copying others. Today, the imitator of a few years ago has become a master of advanced industry and a producer of higher quality goods.

China’s strategies and tactics for transformation and change reflect the socio-ecological system (sono-ecosgsten) of China’s AI technological development. This socio-ecological system is the great asset of China’s economic success, and it is based on the combative pioneers of ambitious Chinese entrepreneurs. These ambitious, productive entrepreneurs have outperformed their global competitors, who were described as copycats a few years ago.

These people have become the ones who manage the rules of the game, and they are the ones who set the rules of that game according to their terms and move it according to the requirements of their interests. They learned how to successfully survive in the most competitive and dangerous game, and then they were able to raise their country’s standing in the areas of technological revolution, the Internet, mobile phones and artificial intelligence, and to breathe life into the new Chinese economy based on accounting for the desires of consumers, and to deliver goods and services to them while they are They are sitting in their places.

In contrast, humans at this stage of human history have their own visions that they can live together peacefully with AI and advanced technology, and that they can achieve progress and prosperity in its presence. But reaching these lofty goals – on a technological, social and human level – requires them to first understand the means of access, or how to get there.

In order to do this, they can look back to a quarter of a century ago or a little more, when China was described as a land of imitation companies, and Silicon Valley in the western United States of America was the center of technological innovation and creativity and stood alone at the head of progress in the field of artificial intelligence in the world. the world. As a result of this Chinese superiority in terms of modern technology and artificial intelligence on the one hand, and the rapid developments and events that have occurred over the past years on the other hand, which have led China to become an industrial giant and a pioneer in the fields of advanced technology and artificial intelligence, China has also become a giant in terms of trade. International. China has become one of the countries in the world most integrated into the global economy, and perhaps the most capitalist in foreign transactions in terms of international trade in terms of winning major contracts and making profits in various fields, especially advanced technology and artificial intelligence.

It has become a commercial destination for businessmen from all over the world. Everyone became aware of its importance and wanted to establish commercial relations with its huge market.

China’s new leaders changed old procedures and replaced them with new laws, regulations and procedures that keep pace with openness. These procedures made it much easier for businessmen and investors who came from all over the world. China was described as a “sleeping giant” that had its doors closed, but advanced technology and artificial intelligence came to awaken the sleeping giant.

Dr.. Abdullah Juma Al-Haj *

* Emirati writer