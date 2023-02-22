The Asian country represents half of foreign sales in 4 states

Of the 27 units of the Federation, 14 had China as the main destination for their exports in 2022. In 11 the proportion in relation to total exports was small, less than 10%. See the infographic below:

Tocantins has the highest proportion: China was the destination for 54.1% of the State’s sales abroad. In 2019, the last year before the pandemic, Piauí had taken 1st place: 66.1% of the total.

China also led the exports of 14 States in 2019. But the proportion of the total was greater than the country average in 10. In 2022, it was like this in 8 Federation Units.

To reorder the table below, just click on the title of the columns in blue with the mouse cursor or with your finger (if you are browsing on a smartphone or tablet).

Brazilian exports to China in 2022 were a record: US$ 89 billion.

But the proportion of 26.8% of the total was the lowest since 2017. Sales to other countries grew more. See the chart below for the history from 2012 to 2022 of the volume exported to China (in billions of dollars) and how much of it represented in total:

Since October 2022, sales from Brazil to China have grown compared to the same month of the previous year. Before that, there were 5 months of decline (Apr-Sep. 2022). In December, the Asian country eased restrictions against covid.

To reorder the table below, just click on the title of the columns in blue with the mouse cursor or with your finger (if you are browsing on a smartphone or tablet).

Analysis

The weight of Chinese purchases by States shows how relevant the country is to the country, although its participation has already been greater.

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) will be in China at the end of March. He will try to get Chinese President Xi Jinping to increase the purchase of Brazilian products.

There is an expectation of economic recovery. It is one of the few chances to save the Brazilian GDP this year. Market analyst forecasts remain below 1%.

The conversation will not be easy. The Chinese also want greater access to the Brazilian market. They are pressing for an agreement with Mercosur. Uruguay is willing to negotiate separately.

Brazil wants to seal the treaty with the European Union first, which is already more advanced. The risk is that the negotiations with China will run over what has already been agreed with the Europeans.

These are very delicate negotiations, with the risk of defeat on both fronts.