10,800 people left the Asian nation; The Arab Emirates were where the most millionaires arrived

China is the country where the richest people left in 2022. 10,800 people left the nation with an investment worth of at least US$ 1 million and settled in a new country, where they spent at least half of the year. The estimate for 2023 is that this number will grow to 13,500. You data are from investment migration consultancy Henley & Partners.

Russia appears in 2nd place among the countries where the rich most left in 2022. It is followed by India, United Kingdom and Russia. But this year, the consultancy projects that India should stay with the 2nd position while Russia will fall to the 4th place, because the United Kingdom should rise to the 3rd place. Brazil appears in 5th place among the countries from which the richest will leave this year.



Playback/Statist Top 10 countries where the rich most left in 2022 and estimate for 2023

The country that received the most rich people in 2022 was the United Arab Emirates. Last year, 5,200 of these people arrived in the nation. The number, however, should drop to 4,500 in 2023. Thus, it is estimated that Australia will become the country that receives the most rich people this year, with 5,200 people. Last year, the nation ranked 2nd with 3,800.

It is estimated that 84,000 millionaires left their countries of origin in 2022. The number, however, is still 24% lower than in 2019. In 2023, the number is expected to be 122,000 individuals worldwide, followed by by 128,000 projected in 2024.