Order: kill. Achievement: Achieved, unusual and unpredictable for enemies. China continues to take decisive steps towards the development of its hypersonic weapons, especially that of military aircraft that can play a crucial role in the wars of the future. Wars that one hopes not to fight, but which certainly cannot be ruled out given the growing tensions in the Asia-Pacific, between the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea.

Chinese researchers say their artificial intelligence is the first to simulate an air battle with a hypersonic aircraft flying at Mach 11, or 11 times the speed of sound, and that the technology has found, according to the South China Morning Post. a surprising tactic to defeat the enemy. In the computer simulation, a hypersonic aircraft encountered an enemy fighter flying at Mach 1.3, close to the maximum speed of an F-35. The pilot of the hypersonic plane has been ordered to kill. Instinct and previous simulations suggested hitting the target directly. But the pilot, guided by the artificial intelligence developed by the research team, flew to an unexpected position, far ahead of the enemy aircraft, and fired a missile “on the shoulder”, launching it backwards towards the enemy. The missile hit the enemy fighter, which was a good 30 kilometers away, ending the battle in less than eight seconds.

Only a simulation, which, however, allows us to glimpse ever stronger skills and innovations that will soon be supplied to the People’s Liberation Army. Beijing has been investing massively in the military applications of artificial intelligence for years, achieving remarkable results. So much so that the United States believes that the gap between the two powers, in this particular case, has disappeared. If not even overturned.

The Chinese research team explained in an article published in the Journal of Beijing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics that, in the next phase of the research, it will use artificial intelligence to help more hypersonic aircraft coordinate and carry out a “multi-wave and assignments”. The goal is to provide futuristic tools and hypersonic speed to an air fleet engaged in a hypothetical confrontation with rival aircraft.

That’s not the only step China has recently made in military technology. In late January, a group of scientists from the Mechanics Institute of the Chinese Academy of Sciences said they had developed a generator capable of transforming hot gas moving at hypersonic speeds into an intense electric current capable of powering weapons futuristic. The electricity produced could be used to charge military lasers, microwave weapons, railguns and other pulsed energy weapons. Military researchers in southern China have significantly increased the efficiency of an air blower engine that uses solid-state fuel for hypersonic flight. An innovation that could increase the operational range of hypersonic weapons. Military scientists also work on long-range, high-velocity missiles that can enter and exit water to avoid the defense systems of a warship or aircraft carrier. A future war involving China is not inevitable, but Beijing certainly does not want to be caught unprepared for the eventuality.