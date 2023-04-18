Dhe FBI on Monday arrested two men suspected of running a secret Chinese police station in New York City on behalf of the People’s Republic of China. Prosecutor Breon Peace said Monday there had been a “blatant violation of our country’s sovereignty by the Chinese government.” Among other things, the accused were tasked with locating and “monitoring and intimidating” dissidents and government critics living in the United States. They will “resolutely defend the freedoms of everyone who lives in our country against authoritarian oppression.”

Sofia Dreisbach North American political correspondent based in Washington.

The 61 and 59-year-old American citizens are accused of obstruction of justice and conspiracy to act as agents for the People’s Republic of China. The accused face a prison sentence of up to 25 years. According to the FBI, the two men involved deleted their communications with the Chinese government “to hide their activities.”

The secret police station was therefore an entire floor in an office building in Chinatown in Manhattan and was closed in autumn 2022. Last year, the Madrid-based human rights organization Safeguard Defenders accused Beijing of setting up more than a hundred such secret police stations abroad to monitor Chinese exiles. Officially, they would also have offered diplomatic services to them. China denies the existence of such places.

In addition to indicting the two alleged masterminds of the “police station,” the American authorities also filed charges in two similar cases on Monday. Deputy prosecutor David Newman spoke of a “multi-front campaign” by China to enforce its authoritarian system in the United States. The other two cases involve a total of 44 charges, including against officials from the Chinese Ministry of Public Security who, as part of an “elite task force” and “troll farm”, attacked Chinese dissidents on the Internet.