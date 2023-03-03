Home page politics

From: Stephanie Munk

Split

China is spreading the same disinformation as Russia in the Ukraine war. This is the conclusion reached by the USA. Billions would be invested in appropriate propaganda.

Beijing/Moscow – How close is China to Russia in the Ukraine war? The real attitude of the powerful empire in the east has been a mystery for a long time. Most recently, Beijing acted as a potential mediator in the Ukraine conflict and even presented a twelve-point plan for peace. However, this turned out to be a very ambiguous initiative that completely avoided criticism of Russia, like an analysis by Merkur.de showed.

A foreign propaganda agency set up by the US has now come to the conclusion that China is massively supporting Russia in its disinformation campaign in the Ukraine war. The coordinator of the responsible institute in the Foreign Ministry, James Rubin, explained this now, according to the British newspaper The Guardians. Both China and Russia are “poisoning” the international climate with their propaganda, the US official said.

allies? Russia’s President Vladimir Putin (left) and China’s President Xi Jinping. © Sergei Bobylev/Imago

China apparently spends billions on Russian propaganda on the Ukraine war

The leadership in Beijing is spending billions to help Russian President Vladimir Putin spread his worldview, Rubin said. He has been in office for six weeks and has now presented his first findings. Beijing is global in information manipulation and spends even more money on it than Russia, the official said. The Chinese state is repeating and spreading exactly the same arguments for the Ukraine war as Putin’s regime, according to Rubin: “That it was NATO that started it.”

The US and the West reacted far too late to the disinformation campaigns by Russia and China, the US representative concluded: “We are now facing a very, very big challenge.” China and Russia have now almost completely changed their communication strategy aligned. Above all, countries in Africa and Asia would have a massive impact on Beijing and Moscow: Rubin explained that “some countries in the Global South cannot even admit that it is an invasion, let alone decide which side they are on”.

Putin’s circle of power in the Kremlin – the confidants of the Russian President View photo gallery

Russian and Chinese propaganda on the Ukraine war falls on open ears

Many African and Asian states are easy victims of Russian and Chinese propaganda, the envoy said. Because: The Ukraine war is far away, at the same time these countries feel neglected by the West. As a result, they are looking at the war “through the lens” of the Russians and Chinese.

The US envoy also expressed a fear that the US government had previously warned about: that cooperation between Russia and China could reach a new level with Beijing supplying the Russian regime with lethal weapons for the Ukraine war. It’s an accusation that China has repeatedly denied. (smu)