From: Katja Saake

According to US intelligence, China and Cuba have signed a spying agreement. Beijing apparently wants to spy on the US from the island state.

Beijing/Havana – According to information from the US secret services, China is planning a spy station in Cuba, as the American newspaper reports Wall Street Journal reported. The two countries have agreed on the construction of a bugging system and Beijing wants to invest several billion US dollars in the project. According to US officials, the station could monitor communications in the southeastern United States and ship traffic.

China also relies on surveillance abroad (symbol image). © Wu Hong/dpa

US intelligence services: China plans spy station in Cuba

Apparently, there is currently a threat of new explosives for the already tense relationship between the USA and China. After weeks of dispute over the American downing of a suspected Chinese espionage balloon at the beginning of February this year, China seems to be further expanding its wiretapping activities in the United States. The Wall Street Journal reports on a Chinese plan to set up a listening station in Cuba, citing US officials who have access to intelligence information. It has already concluded a spying agreement with the island state for this.

The spy facility would give Beijing’s intercept services access to valuable US information – because it would be around 100 miles from Florida, where many US military bases are located. Communications by US citizens, including e-mail and telephone traffic, as well as shipping, could also be monitored. It is still unclear when the spy station will be built. The government of US President Joe Biden was alarmed because of the listening station on the doorstep of the United States.

“While I cannot comment on this specific report, we are well aware of the People’s Republic of China’s efforts to invest in infrastructure around the world that may have military purposes,” said John Kirby, spokesman for the American National Security Council against Wall Street Journal.

China and the US are spying on each other

The United States views China as its most dangerous military and economic rival, as the White House National Security Strategy report last October made clear. China and the US, rival great powers, spy on each other on a daily basis. In the past few months, there have been frequent confrontations between the two countries. The US had shot down a Chinese spy balloon over the United States, which apparently had previously collected intelligence from the US military.

In the South China Sea, fighter jets and warships from the USA and China keep getting dangerously close. And the Taiwan conflict keeps causing tension. The visit of the Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan last August led to China’s demonstrations of power in the form of military exercises around Taiwan.

Regarding the spy station apparently being planned in Cuba, Beijing could argue that the US was also conducting intelligence activities near China, analysts told the Wall Street Journal. For example, there are surveillance missions by US military aircraft over the South China Sea. (kasa)