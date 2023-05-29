Ling Siqiang, Deputy Director of China’s Manned Space Projects Office, announced during a press conference today the start of the lunar exploration phase of an ambitious project, explaining that the overall goal is to achieve China’s first manned landing on the moon by 2030, and to conduct scientific exploration of the moon and related technological experiments. Link.

He added that the goal also includes mastery of technologies and key stages such as a manned round trip between the Earth and the Moon, short-term stay on the moon, joint exploration between humans and robots, accomplishing multiple tasks of landing, roving, sampling, searching and returning, and forming an independent capacity for manned exploration of the moon. .

And the Chinese People’s Daily confirmed in a report published today that all the necessary work has been prepared in the Office of Manned Space Projects in China to start the design and construction phase, and this includes designing a new transport rocket for manned flights called “Chang Qing 10”, and a new spaceship for manned flights, and a landing vehicle on Earth. lunar surface and other important space technology supplies.

Efforts also include the construction of new test and launch facilities to support this ambitious project.