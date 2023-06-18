Home page politics

From: Michael Radunski

Split

Alexander Gabuyev knows the relationship between China and Russia better than almost anyone else. He explains how dangerous the partnership between Beijing and Moscow can still be for the West.

This article lies IPPEN.MEDIA as part of a cooperation with China.Table Professional Briefing before – first published him China.Table on June 14, 2023.

Reports surfaced a few days ago that China was supplying arms to Russia. What do you know about it?

Yes, that’s right. However, these are not deadly weapons in large quantities, but apparently certain quantities of small arms, armored vehicles or drones. In addition, the Chinese military industry is said to supply some parts for Russian weapon systems. But these connections go back a long way and take place between sanctioned Chinese and sanctioned Russian companies.

All without consequences. So will China be delivering more soon?

If China were to do more, it would be exposed immediately – and all efforts to position itself as a neutral actor would be nullified. China knows that Russia needs Chinese weapons to win, but Russia is not losing this war. China is completely agnostic. Whether the front line runs 100 kilometers to the west, or whether a Russian or Ukrainian flag flies over Bakhmut, China doesn’t give a damn. Beijing cares about Putin’s fate. The maximum I can think of would be an artillery shell exchange where North Korea sends more to Russia and then China supplies North Korea.

Given these reports, how honest is China’s diplomatic approach to Ukraine?

China’s foreign policy is all about China. There are many selfish countries, but China is the embodiment of pragmatic selfishness embedded in propaganda portraying China as a force for good in the international community.

But it was more of a PR disaster that China, as a self-proclaimed mediator, has not spoken to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for so long?

China’s approach is driven by risk perception. And here in Beijing it was felt that the risks of talking to Zelenskyy far outweighed the potential benefits.

What risks?

There was a real danger that Zelenskyy would adopt a very aggressive tone. That he would accuse China of enabling Russian aggression or something like that. If Zelenskyy had chosen such an approach, it would have been a PR disaster for China.

So what made Xi Jinping talk to Zelenskyy?

To a certain extent, pressure from the west. China needs to balance its many interests: First, Russia as a junior partner, which is very beneficial for China as a result of this war. Second, strategic competition with the US. It won’t go away. And thirdly, the partnership with Europe.

China’s head of state and party leader: This is how Xi Jinping rose to become the most powerful man in the world View photo gallery

“China has managed to position itself as a force for good”

So were Emmanuel Macron and Olaf Scholz successful in their approach to China?

Let’s look at it from a Chinese perspective: China has recognized that the likes of Scholz and Macron need a rationale for their close ties with Beijing. You had to give them something – and Xi Jinping did just that. He has positioned China as a force for diplomacy and peaceful solutions, while providing a cheap cover for Western leaders seeking economic deals with China. That applies to Scholz and Macron, but also to Meloni, Sanchez and so on.

And how do you specifically assess China’s solution for Ukraine?

So far, China has done quite well with it.

Really? The fighting continues relentlessly, the war is far from over.

The fact that China’s proposal does not go into more detail on crucial issues is no coincidence, but intentional. Nevertheless, China has managed to position itself as a force for good and as a bilateral partner of Ukraine. Even the Ukraine does not criticize China at all, but basically says: We are happy about the partnership. These are good results for China.

And for peace?

I don’t expect China’s 12 points to lead to more serious engagement. China knows that there is currently no real will for peace in either Moscow or Kiev. Zelenskyy cannot lower his demands, at least not until the counteroffensive is over. And Putin believes that time is on his side. His troops are doing miserably, but will not lose this war. Putin anticipates that Ukraine will become another Syria or Libya for the West, and that the US and its partners will eventually become tired and distracted.

Without a meaningful outcome for the people of Ukraine.

Well, I don’t think China is interested in resolving the conflict. But neither does it want the conflict to continue indefinitely. China has simply adapted to the situation on the ground.

They stick with it: is this a good result for China?

From a Beijing perspective: Yes. Russia has become a clear junior partner. Russia was on that path anyway, but the war makes it a junior partnership like it’s on steroids. And China wants more and more: more access to Russia’s cheap energy resources, fertilizers, metals and agricultural capacity. China will have access to everything Russia has to offer – even the best Russian military technology. A few years ago that was unthinkable.

“China has no influence on the Ukrainian side”

How big is China’s influence on Russia?

The situation is very similar to China’s relationship with North Korea, although North Korea is much more dependent on China and a far smaller power than Russia. But even there: Kim Jong-un’s policies are not dictated by Beijing. He’s doing things that China doesn’t want but has to tolerate because Kim knows how to deal with them. Russia will be like North Korea but in a different category. But China is clever, they know how to deal with it, how to massage Putin’s ego and how to turn Russia’s elite increasingly anti-Western.

Would China’s influence be enough to end this war?

No. China has no influence on the Ukrainian side. And its influence on Russia in this sense is slightly overestimated. If China completely withdraws its support for Russia, would Putin stop, leave Ukraine and buy a ticket to The Hague? Hardly likely. Russia would go ahead anyway.

How dangerous is the China-Russia partnership for the West?

With the war in Ukraine and Western sanctions, the Kremlin has fewer options and is more dependent on China than ever before. At the same time, Russia is an indispensable junior partner for China in Beijing’s efforts to push back the United States and its allies. China has no other friend that has so much to offer. And Xi, preparing his country for a long period of confrontation with the world’s most powerful country, needs all the help he can get.

Where does this lead?

If we enter a new Cold War with China, China is the next Soviet Union and Russia is the next Warsaw Pact. There is only one difference: Russia is there voluntarily, unlike the Warsaw Pact countries occupied by the Soviet Union.

This makes the situation more dangerous than it used to be.

Undoubtedly, the China-Russia partnership is dangerous for the West. NATO’s border with China will be its border with Russia. Any serious military planner should increasingly view China and Russia as a single entity, even if it is not a formal alliance. This has enormous consequences for the West. For example, Russia could be asked by China to conduct or escalate a major military exercise in the Baltic States to tie down Western forces and thus allow China to do something in Asia. This is a scenario on which we should focus more.

Alexander Gabuev is director of the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center. He heads a team of analysts who were formerly staffers at the Carnegie Moscow Center, which was shut down by the Kremlin in 2022. His own research focuses on Russian foreign policy, the war in Ukraine, and Sino-Russian relations.