Home page politics

From: Michael Radunski

Split

China wants to act as a mediator in Ukraine, but remains close to Russia. Chinese scientist Wang Zichen explains what the West could do to get China on its side.

This interview lies IPPEN.MEDIA as part of a cooperation with Europe. Table Professional Briefing before – first published it Europe.Table on June 6, 2023.

Mr. Wang, we are in the second year of the Ukraine war – and China has come forward with the proposal after peace talks. At the same time, however, the leadership in Beijing maintains a “boundless” friendship with Russia. How serious is China’s initiative?

I think China is pretty serious. It has used its political clout, sending a special envoy to Ukraine and five other destinations. As for the “borderless” relationship with Russia, the Chinese envoy in Brussels has made it clear that this is just rhetoric. I think Beijing is not happy about what is going on in Ukraine.

But is China ready to use its influence over Putin?

I understand that many in the West insist that China has enormous influence and can put pressure on Moscow. But the reality is much more complicated. The Chinese don’t feel they can push Moscow too hard in any direction.

To person Wang Zichen is Deputy Director and Research Associate at the Center for China and Globalization (CCG), a leading non-governmental think tank in China.

On the other hand, without China’s support, Putin would be in deep trouble.

Let me put it this way: Whenever a Chinese looks at China on the world map, he or she sees an overwhelming Russia, a huge country directly above China. Russia had a tremendous influence on China throughout the 20th century. After many problems, the two countries have only become close geopolitical partners in the past decade or so – particularly in the face of what they perceive as US containment and encirclement. Russia’s economic output may now be only about as strong as that of Guangdong Province, but in China’s eyes it is still a superpower with a large nuclear arsenal and sophisticated technology. And don’t forget: The border between China and Russia is thousands of kilometers long and does not need to be heavily guarded if relations are good.

Table.Media newsletter Receive 30 days free access to further exclusive information of the Table.Media Professional Briefings – the decisive for the decisive in business, science, politics, administration and NGOs.

China and Russia Sanctions: Why Pay for What Others Caused?

But to seriously promote peace talks…

As for initiating a political solution, China has a history of not interfering in crises, especially where China is not involved, unlike the United States, which likes to act like the world’s cop. China’s foreign policy has been based on non-interference since the 1950s. It must therefore now develop its own approach.

Absolutely, but to be an honest broker you need at least a little distance from Russia.

Such demands from the West mean that China has to make great sacrifices for its own interests, and even end up angering Russia. If China were to comply with these demands and sanction Russia, it would mean that China would have to bear a heavy cost for something it did not cause.

Why is China so reserved?

Not just China. Look at the votes at the United Nations: more than 140 countries have condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. But when you look at who imposed sanctions on Russia, that leaves just over 40 countries, and 27 of them are EU member states. No country in the Global South has joined the sanctions against Russia, including China, India and Brazil. The overwhelming majority of the world, especially poorer countries, do not feel obliged to bear the cost of something they believe they did not start.

China and the Ukraine war: “This story is not shared in other parts of the world”

How important is this war for countries in Asia and the rest of the world anyway?

I absolutely understand that it is very important for the EU, especially for the Eastern European countries bordering Ukraine, as they are the second biggest victims after the Ukrainian people. I’ve lived in Europe for 29 months and I admire the European project, it’s a peace project. But for countries far away, the conflict is something people see on TV and social media. In addition, due to its history and the Cold War, the European Union has been used to protecting itself from Russian troops for many years. But this story is not shared in other parts of the world. Finally, and perhaps more importantly, the countries of the Global South share a common history of colonialism. They share the feeling that developed countries have not behaved as they should. All of this leads to a feeling of detachment from this conflict.

War is bad everywhere in the world, for everyone. So it should end quickly.

Yes. But the US and Europe are only putting pressure on China. So far they have not succeeded in creating incentives to get China on their side. For Europe in particular, it would be more pragmatic to set incentives.

To what extent Europe?

Because there is very tough competition between China and the USA that will continue for quite a while. In addition, Beijing clearly wants Europe to distance itself from its transatlantic partner and move closer to China. So Europe has a certain leverage over a keen China.

Ukraine war: CAI investment agreement as Chinese leverage?

What could or should Europe offer?

China’s ambassador in Brussels has said several times that China wants to bring the CAI comprehensive investment agreement back to the table and is open to suggestions. I think Europe is actually able to incentivize China instead of just pressuring China.

CAI could make the difference?

If Europe were to consider this idea, I think there would be many options.

What do you mean?

For example, the withdrawal of US-initiated restrictions on Huawei and ZTE. Or the refusal to join the US on export controls in the area of ​​technology. That would send strong strategic signals of autonomy. This, in turn, could go well with a China committed to European and Ukrainian goals, such as the exchange of prisoners of war, the establishment of humanitarian corridors for civilians, the repatriation of Ukrainian children, and ultimately a ceasefire and peace.