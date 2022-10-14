Home page politics

Of: Sven Hauberg

Split

This photo released by Chinese security agencies shows a DNA sample being collected in the Tibetan city of Lhaze. © Lhaze Police/WeChat

China tightens control over occupied Tibet: Authorities are reportedly collecting hundreds of thousands of DNA samples. Human rights activists are appalled.

Munich/Lhasa/Beijing – If on Sunday (October 16) the 20th Party Congress of China’s Communists As every year, representatives of the country’s ethnic minorities are among the almost 2,300 MPs who come together in Beijing for around a week. The message that China’s leadership wants to send is clear: China may be a multi-ethnic state, but all ethnic groups pull together to lead the country into a glorious future.

The reality looks different. Go to Xinjiang Beijing for years with extreme brutality against the Uyghurs, Hundreds of thousands are said to be locked up in re-education camps. And in Tibet, which was occupied by China’s People’s Liberation Army in 1950, the human rights situation is desolate. Desperate Tibetans who want to draw attention to their situation repeatedly set themselves on fire. They accuse China of suppressing the Tibetan language and free practice of religion, and putting critics in prison. According to human rights activists, children are sent to boarding schools against their will, where they are indoctrinated.

“The party and the state are actively influencing the state and society and trying to penetrate the private sphere of Tibetans,” says Kai Müller, managing director of the International Campaign for Tibet (ICT), in an interview with the Frankfurter Rundschau by IPPEN.MEDIA. “Anyone who resists this strategy, who tries to preserve their identity, will be persecuted. This is a totalitarian model of rule being implemented in Tibet.”

The history of the People’s Republic of China from 1949 to the present View photo gallery

China is collecting DNA samples en masse in Tibet — and elsewhere in the country

Apparently, Beijing has recently been using another tool to better control the people of Tibet. According to research by University of Toronto and the human rights organization Human Rights Watch the government is collecting DNA samples from the Tibetan population on a massive scale. According to the University of Toronto, as many as 1.2 million DNA samples have been taken since mid-2016 — equivalent to almost a third of the population living in the Tibet Autonomous Region. Men, women and children are affected. The samples were also taken under duress.

In other parts of the country, too, the government leaves the head of state and party leader Xi Jinping have been collecting DNA samples en masse for years. This is how the Chinese government works To report according to a database containing DNA samples and family tree data from up to 70 million men. The gigantic surveillance program is justified with the fight against crime.

About IPPEN.MEDIA That IPPEN.MEDIA-Netzwerk is one of the largest online publishers in Germany. At the locations in Berlin, Hamburg/Bremen, Munich, Frankfurt, Cologne, Stuttgart and Vienna, journalists from our central editorial office research and publish for more than 50 news offers. These include brands such as Merkur.de, FR.de and BuzzFeed Germany. Our news, interviews, analyzes and comments reach more than 5 million people in Germany every day.

Human rights activist criticizes China: “High-tech surveillance state that knows no borders”

In Tibet, as in Xinjiang, however, something else is apparently at stake: “The mass DNA removal does not appear to be related to ongoing criminal investigations,” write the researchers from the University of Toronto. “Instead, our research suggests that mass DNA collection is a form of social control directed against the Tibetan people.”

The Chinese authorities, on the other hand, claim that the measure is intended to ensure social stability, use the data collected to fight crime and find missing persons. Kai Müller from the International Campaign for Tibet does not believe that. “In China, we are dealing with a high-tech surveillance state that knows no borders,” he says. (sh)