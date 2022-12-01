After dozens of protests in various Chinese cities, there are signs that the regime in Beijing will indeed introduce relaxation of the strict corona measures. Deputy Prime Minister Sun Chunlan – who is in charge of fighting the virus – has said that the Chinese Health Commission (NHC) is working towards a “more people-oriented approach”.

The British news agency Reuters reports today that more announcements will follow in the coming days that will amount to phasing out the most strict lockdowns and other regulations that the Chinese people are struggling with. According to observers, this is a major turnaround. Guangzhou in the south, Shijiazhuang in the north, Chengdu in the southwest and other major cities are said to be already easing testing regulations and travel bans for citizens in contaminated areas. Here and there markets and bus services are suddenly open again. A Chinese newspaper reported that Beijing residents who tested positive are now allowed to self-quarantine at home instead of being sent to a centralized and tightly controlled facility. Pregnant women, the elderly and those with underlying illnesses would be eligible for home isolation. See also Pope calls for “social harmony” in Argentina after attack on Cristina Kirchner

Deputy Prime Minister Sun Chunlan at a Winter Paralympics ceremony earlier this year. © REUTERS



It is remarkable that the language used by the central government has shifted about the seriousness of the omikron variant. The tone is now more one of reassurance than that public health would be very seriously threatened if strict rules are not adhered to, according to observers. A city district of the stricken city of Guangzhou (population 18 million) today reopened schools, businesses and entertainment venues.

In shock

The timing and publicity surrounding the relaxations suggest that President Xi Jinping’s government appears to be shaken by the unprecedented protests and is now trying to dampen public anger, observers said. The restrictions widely criticized in China due to the virus coincide with a slower growth of the Chinese economy, which has also caused frustration. According to the American think tank Freedom House, there were 51 protests in 24 cities this weekend. State news agencies made no mention of last weekend’s protests against sometimes extreme anti-virus measures that have kept millions of Chinese confined to their homes in announcements of easing restrictions. See also HS Helsinki | The cover of Vesa-Matti Loir's classic album was painted on the wall of a house in Sörnäis - "Nothing else would have been considered as the subject of the mural"

Text continues below graphic





“Sun’s speech sends a signal that the zero-covid policy will end in a few months,” expects an observer. It was also typical that Deputy Prime Minister Sun suddenly referred to foreign research to announce that deaths as a result of the omikron variant are clearly lower than with previous variants. The daily number of Covid cases in mainland China rose to a new record of more than 41,000 yesterday.

