Over the past weeks, China has expanded existing restrictions on the use of iPhones by government employees, ordering employees of some central government agencies to stop using their Apple cell phones in the workplace.

These new restrictions hit Apple, the maker of the iPhone, which lost about $200 billion in market value in two days, as shares of the Cupertino, California-based company fell 6.4 percent in two days.

The world’s second-largest economy is in decline amid a protracted crisis in the real estate market, threatening demand for everything from basic commodities to consumer electronics. Apple considers China its largest overseas market and global production base.

Adding to Apple’s problems is the rise in US Treasury yields with the sale of bonds amid fears that the Federal Reserve will have to intensify its fight against inflation while the US economy remains resilient.