The People’s Republic of China wants to be the global market leader in electric cars. So China is drilling for oil at enormous depths.

They are making great progress there in China to become the global market leader in the field of electric cars. They have the raw materials for batteries, can develop new EVs at lightning speed and therefore bring one new model after another onto the market.

So now is the time to drill a hole some 11 kilometers deep to conduct in-depth research into the bottom of the Tarim Basin in the remote western part of the country. A lot of oil can be found here and by drilling deeper than ever, the Chinese hope to find more oil and gas, but also more of those rare raw materials that can be used again for electric cars, for example. Super durable and noble actually.

No world record

The planned hole of more than 11 kilometers is an absolute record for the Chinese, but the Russians have managed to reach a depth of more than 12 kilometers near the border with Finland and Norway. That took them nineteen years. China thinks it will reach 11 kilometers in fifteen months.

China and oil

The prestige project is led by the state oil company China National Petroleum Corp and the ultimate goal is to gain more energy security for the Chinese. By drilling to a depth like this, they end up in rock that is up to 145 million years old. We are curious what they will encounter besides oil and gas.

