Zurich (agencies)

The Chinese ambassador to Bern announced yesterday that his country will consider participating in the peace conference aimed at ending the crisis in Ukraine, which Switzerland intends to host in the coming months.

Wang Shiting, China's ambassador to Switzerland, said in an interview with the Neue Zürcher Zeitung newspaper that all parties should work to end the crisis that began more than two years ago.

He added: “The crisis must be prevented from getting worse or even getting out of control. We are closely following the Ukraine conference, which Switzerland will host, and are studying the possibility of participating in it.”

The Swiss government said it aims to hold the peace conference by the summer after putting forward the idea in January.

“We should support Russia and Ukraine resuming direct dialogue as soon as possible so that the situation can gradually calm down,” Wang said.

In addition, Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a speech in Moscow after the results showed his victory in the presidential elections, warned the West against deploying Western forces in Ukraine, but he said that he “does not believe that anyone has an interest in that.”

During the speech, Putin commented on the possibility of a comprehensive conflict with NATO, pointing out that France could play a role in reaching a peaceful solution in Ukraine.

The Russian President continued: “Our forces are advancing in Ukraine every day, and have the initiative on the battlefield,” stressing that he will do everything in his power to accomplish those specific tasks and goals. The Russian President thanked his supporters during a musical celebration held in Red Square after his election victory, standing alongside the three candidates who ran against him.

Addressing the crowds, Putin said during the celebration held on the occasion of the tenth anniversary of Russia’s annexation of the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine, “Hand in hand we will move forward, and this will make us stronger. Long live Russia!”

Yesterday, the Russian Central Election Commission announced the completion of the counting of all votes in the presidential elections across the country, and the results of the counting indicated the victory of independent candidate Vladimir Putin with a percentage of 87.28%. The number of voters exceeded 112 million in Russia, and reaches about two million abroad.

Meanwhile, the European Council said in a statement yesterday that it agreed to increase its support for the Ukrainian armed forces by five billion euros ($5.44 billion) through an aid fund designated for this purpose.

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said: “With the help of the Fund, we will continue to support Ukraine to defend itself, whatever it takes and as long as we need to.”