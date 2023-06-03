Beijing (agencies)

China’s special envoy for Eurasian affairs, who toured European capitals last month in an effort to promote Ukraine peace talks, announced yesterday that Beijing is considering another mission after acknowledging that his tour may not produce immediate results. Li Hui, at a news conference, dismissed a media report that he had promoted a ceasefire that would leave parts of Ukraine under Russian control, and said Beijing would “do anything” to de-escalate tensions.

But he stated that there are major obstacles to finding common ground between the two warring parties.

“We felt that there was a big gap between the positions of the two sides,” Lee added. “There are still many difficulties in bringing all parties to the negotiation now.”

And he added, “China is ready to seriously consider sending another delegation to the relevant countries for a dialogue on resolving the Ukrainian crisis,” but he did not specify which countries he meant.

Li undertook a 12-day European tour in May that took him to Kiev, Warsaw, Paris, Berlin, Brussels and Moscow in a bid to find common ground in the hope of eventually finding a political settlement to the war in Ukraine.

He told me that he “does not believe that Russia and Ukraine have completely closed the door to talks to resolve the crisis despite the difficulties facing negotiations at the present time,” adding that all parties must take concrete steps to “calm the situation” and ensure the safety of nuclear facilities.

And Li added, “China is ready to do anything that would contribute to de-escalating the situation.”

The United States and several European countries have called on Beijing to use its influence over Russia in an effort to end the crisis.

Li, who served as Chinese ambassador to Moscow from 2009 to 2019, said Russia appreciates China’s desire and efforts for a peaceful settlement of the Ukraine crisis.

Earlier this year, China published a 12-point peace plan that calls for protecting civilians and respecting the sovereignty of all countries.

In the context, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said yesterday that the United States is working with Ukraine and other allies to reach a consensus on the basic pillars of a “just and lasting peace” to end the Ukrainian crisis.

He added in a speech that Washington will also encourage initiatives of other countries to end the conflict, as long as they respect the United Nations Charter and Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence.

And he added, “We will support efforts, whether by Brazil, China or any other country, if they help find a way to achieve a just and lasting peace.” However, Washington will continue to provide military support to Ukraine as the prerequisite for meaningful diplomacy is that Kiev be able to deter future aggression and defend itself.