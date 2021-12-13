BEIJING (Reuters) – China is able to meet its main economic goals this year and will prioritize stabilizing economic growth next year in the face of renewed downward pressure, Prime Minister Li said on Monday. Keqiang, according to the official Xinhua News Agency.

China will take effective measures to address the difficulties, Li told World Bank president David Malpass in a videoconference, according to Xinhua.

(By Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo)

