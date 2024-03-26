The Chinese Government presented a new reform for the development of the grassroots football, in a new attempt to promote the beautiful sport in the Asian giant.

The guidelines, published this Monday in a joint document of 12 departments, Among them, the General Administration of Sports of China, the Ministry of Education and the Chinese Football Association, set three main goals for 2025, 2030 and 2035.

Beijing hopes to establish a “growth channel for young players” by 2025 and form a “talent training system” that integrates sports and education.

The China Grassroots Football League would become the main tournament for minors in the country, with the greatest coverage, participation, level of competition and social influence.

The objective of the Asian giant to 2030 is a significant increase of the population of grassroots football players and the creation of an expanded competition and training system with a reasonable structure.

The guidelines defend that in the aforementioned year the national grassroots football teams, both men and women, must be among the best in Asia, so that in 2035 they obtain “Excellent results” in international competitions to comprehensively revitalize sport in the country.

This new reform adds to the numerous initiatives that the Chinese Government has launched in recent years to improve football in the country, with still mixed results.

The commitment to the development of grassroots football seems to be the key for China to achieve its ambitious goals in this sport, but it faces sociocultural and educational problems that are deeply rooted in Chinese society.

The difficulty of reconciling school obligations with intense soccer training from the age of 13 generates discouragement in parents and is considered a factor that contributes to the lack of elite players at that stage.

Currently, grassroots football in China follows three development paths, with school football being the most used, followed by national training centers, and finally the youth academies route. professional clubs.

China announced last week the creation of 24 new degrees, among which one in Football stands out, in a new example of the country's desire to develop the industry, although all its previous attempts have been fruitless and the image of the king of sport in the giant . Asia is at a minimum due to constant cases of corruption in the organizations that manage it.

The degree in Football, which will be taught in a total of 30 universities in the Asian giant, responds to China's ambition to become a football power, reflecting the country's interest in strengthening its presence in the sporting field.

This plan is part of the changes that have been made for more than a while to advance the achievement of the three football wishes of the president of China, Xi Jinping, a renowned fan of this sport: for the country to qualify. for a final phase of a World Cup, to host an event world cup and proclaim world champions before 2050.

EFE

