In Vietnam, the US president told journalists that he does not intend to harm the Chinese government or the relationship between the countries

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, said this Sunday (September 10, 2023), in a conversation with journalists in Vietnam, that China is “changing the rules of the game in terms of trade”but that the US intention is not to harm the country.

The statement was made after Biden was asked about the ban on the use of smartphones from Apple, an American brand, by Chinese government officials and whether Biden agrees that Xi Jinping, president of China, really wants to improve the relationship between the 2 countries .

“I don’t want to harm China. I just want to ensure that we have a good relationship with China”he declared.

The North American stated that the trip to India, for the G20, was important to create and maintain good alliances with other countries. “That’s what this trip was about. [à Índia]. We have an opportunity to strengthen alliances with countries around the world”.

Biden stated that, during the G20 summit, he spoke with Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang, whom he defined as “number 2” of the Chinese government.

Asked why he hadn’t spoken directly with Xi for more than 10 months, Biden stated that his team is in contact with the Chinese president’s team. “It doesn’t mean there’s a crisis if I don’t talk to him. It would be better if I spoke, but he is very busy at the moment.”he said.