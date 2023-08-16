The ministry’s comments came in response to a dispute settlement panel of the World Trade Organization, which concluded that China was imposing additional duties on some imports from the United States.

The ministry said that China has learned of the findings of the WTO committee and is studying its report, adding that the main reason lies in the “unilateral and protectionist behavior” of the US side.

“The countermeasures taken by the Chinese side in accordance with the law are a legitimate step to protect its legitimate rights and interests,” she said.