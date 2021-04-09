Hassouneh Al Tayeb (Abu Dhabi)

Despite the return of the COVID-19 infection, life is about to return to normal in China, where almost everything has opened, from stadiums to cafes and restaurants. China set several records last year, from mineral production, to the year-end trade surplus.

Among these figures, the country’s imports of crude oil increased by 7.3%, to about 542 million tons.

Crude oil flowed into the country, at a time when refining facilities increased purchases, taking advantage of the low prices and the rapid recovery of the industrial sector during the past year.

China’s appetite for oil is only a small part of a major economic phenomenon, as the country’s exports jumped, registering a rate of more than 60% during January and February, compared to the outbreak of the epidemic last year. Its recovery from Coronavirus cases, which dwindled to low levels in mid-2020, also contributed to the recovery of imports, especially those commodities required to support the Chinese industrial machine.

And imports of these commodities recorded their highest level last September, compared to the dollar currency.

In addition to its role in fuels such as gasoline and diesel, oil plays an important role in the development of petrochemicals, which are included in daily consumption products such as plastics and polyester.

While China continued to import huge quantities of crude oil, its exports derived from that crude added 1.9% to its GDP in the first two months of 2021. Meanwhile, its imports of oil products decreased by 19.4%, according to the Financial Group. The Times.

This change in data resulted, in the wake of the Chinese government permitting the use of domestically produced fuel to supply ships in local ports by offering tax breaks, according to an analyst at Standard & Poor’s Global Platts, but this may also indicate a long-term change. . In 2016, China was one of the major exporters of oil products, and by 2018, it was among the top 10 exporters of refined oil products in the world. China has also been building huge refining complexes, such as the Zhejiang complex, which were built in 2019.

Shares of Rongsheng Petrochemical Company, which owns the facility, rose 141% in 2020. Such projects confirm that the change in the way China trades oil products, rather than the oil itself, is on the way to recovery. This shift is also related to the role of private institutions within the state, as institutions affiliated with the Chinese government, such as Sinopec and PetroChina, controlled this sector.

With the entry of new companies into the sector, China increased the share of non-governmental companies’ imports of crude by about 20%.

Private companies are also able to buy crude from global markets, instead of their Chinese counterparts at home.

The ability of Chinese companies to increase domestic refining capacity comes with some complications related to China’s trading partners. And America’s exports alone to China last December, reached 7 million barrels of oil products, according to data received from the US Energy Information Administration.

This quantity is much less than what was done in the same month of the year 2019, at 22 million barrels. It is expected that the Chinese industrial boom in some sectors will turn towards a consumer-led recovery over the next few months, which may affect its appetite for crude oil, especially if the price recovery continues in the local markets.

While China’s imports of crude oil, the industrial model that followed the global financial crisis in 2008, reflects the size of oil products, another opinion regarding the transformation of the Chinese economic pattern in the long term, as the country seeks to climb the highest value ladder. .