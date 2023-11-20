Home page politics

From: Erkan Pehlivan

China has invited foreign ministers from Muslim countries to advocate for Gaza. However, human rights violations are part of everyday life in these countries.

Beijing – China is increasingly getting involved in the Middle East conflict. On Monday (November 20), foreign ministers from several Arab countries and Islamic states discussed ways to de-escalate the Gaza war. Among them were the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt, Qatar, Indonesia and the foreign representative of the Palestinian Authority. China is ready to work with these states to end the conflict as soon as possible, said Foreign Office spokeswoman Mao Ning.

China calls for ceasefire

China thereby underlined its previous stance in the conflict between Israel and the Islamist Hamas, which began after the terrorist organization’s massacre in Israel on October 7th with around 1,200 deaths. Beijing is calling for a ceasefire and a ceasefire and is promoting a two-state solution. The Ministerial Committee should visit other countries to advocate for an end to the Gaza war, as the Foreign Office announced.

Israel’s ambassador to China called for the issue of the hostages kidnapped by Hamas to be addressed. “We expect a clear statement to be released on the unconditional release of the 240 hostages held in Gaza by the terrorist organization Hamas,” said Irit Ben-Abba. It’s a war crime.

The situation of the Uighurs in China remains catastrophic

The meeting of foreign ministers from Muslim countries in China is met with little understanding among the Uyghurs. In the huge empire they will Muslim Uyghurs have been persecuted in the Xinjang region (East Turkestan) for years. “Camp detention, forced labor, forced sterilization, family separation – these crimes against humanity are a bitter reality for the Uighur ethnic group in northwest China,” writes the Society for Threatened Peoples (STP) on its website.

Wang Yi (center), Foreign Minister of China, delivers a speech during a meeting with five Arab and Islamic interlocutors. © Andy Wong/dpa/picture-alliance

The International Society for Human Rights (IGHR) describes the situation of the Uighurs in China in a similar way: “Significant human rights violations are on the agenda there,” says the ISHR website. “Strong surveillance with facial recognition techniques, political indoctrination, forced cultural assimilation, arbitrary arrests, torture and severe restrictions on religious practice.”

Human rights violations are everyday life in many Islamic countries

The suppression of human rights is also the order of the day in the countries of the foreign ministers involved. “What’s interesting is that most of these countries are dictatorships or autocracies. In many of these countries there are no or hardly any human rights organizations. Anyone who advocates for human rights in many of these countries is in prison themselves,” says Enver Can, chairman of the human rights organization Ilham Tohti Institute, in an interview IPPEN.MEDIA.

Other human rights organizations also confirm this. Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, for example, repeatedly criticize China for unfair trials, suppression of freedom of expression and torture.

Muslim countries attest to China’s respect for human rights

Can accuses the representatives of Islamic countries in China of hypocrisy. “When it comes to the Uighurs, there is a double standard in Muslim countries. The genocide is completely ignored here. At the same time, we stand behind the Palestinians together with China and Russia.” China, however, has these countries certify that it upholds human rights.

So China had between January 8th and January 9th Around 30 scholars from 14 predominantly Muslim countries were invited to Xinjiang Province. Images published by Chinese state media showed the World Muslim Communities Council (WMCC) delegation led by Emirati academic Ali Rashid al-Nuaimi. The group visited several cities in the Uyghur home region. In a WMCC press statement, delegation leader Nuaimi reiterated China’s claim that the crackdown on the Uyghurs is part of its policy to combat terrorism in Xinjiang province. (erpe/dpa)