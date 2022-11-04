Xi Jinping invited Olaf Scholz to jointly declare a boycott of individual countries

Chinese President Xi Jinping invited German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to jointly declare a boycott of individual countries. We are talking about those states that, according to Xi, are pursuing protectionist policies. This is reported TASS with reference to the statement of the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

The Chinese leader expressed hope that together with the FRG they would be able to boycott protectionism and ensure “more fruitful cooperation for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries.” Sino-German cooperation is going to be strengthened in several areas: from space technology to the introduction of a green agenda and the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The meeting of the leaders of the two countries took place on Friday, November 4, in Beijing. The German leader arrived in China on a one-day visit. The meeting took place amid tight restrictions related to the spread of COVID-19, so the Chinese leader greeted Scholz without a protective mask, but did not shake his colleague’s hand.

Earlier, Xi said that the country has chosen its own development path, which fully corresponds to its realities and national characteristics. According to him, the central task of the country’s Communist Party is to unite representatives of all ethnic groups, lead them and build a “strong modern socialist state.”