China has begun investigating Nvidia, the American technology giant, for allegedly violating the antitrust legislation of the country. This was announced today by the State Administration for Market Regulation, a Chinese state agency, through a statement. The accusation, which does not offer compelling reasons for which the artificial intelligence and computer components company has violated antitrust laws, is classified as a reprisal in the face of the export limitations of Chinese chips imposed by Washington.

Likewise, China suspects that Nvidia has violated the conditions it assumed with the purchase of the Israeli semiconductor company Mellanox Technologies. Chinese, as well as European and American, regulatory bodies supervised the operation in 2020, and gave it the approvalto the relief of investors.

Some of the conditions of the agreement included that Nvidia supply to China converged GPU acceleratorscomponents used for AI processing in real time, under “fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory” conditions. Likewise, Nvidia and Mellanox committed to giving consumers and distributors the opportunity to purchase a accelerator inventory up to one year. On the other hand, the agreement prevented the forced product bundling in bundling, unreasonable terms of trade, purchasing restrictions or customer discrimination.

China claims that several of the clauses of that agreement have been breached by Nvidiabut they have not yet seen fit to explain what these points of the purchase agreement are. These accusations, currently unproven, fit into a much larger framework. This is a new advance in the war of attrition that both superpowers are currently waging, seeking the technological superiority to the detriment of his rival’s position.









Institutional boxing

Last week, Washington launched his third campaign in three years against the Chinese semiconductor industry. In this way, sanctions were imposed on the import of products from 140 companies, including Naura Technologythe largest semiconductor manufacturer in the country. The response of the eastern giant was quick, because the next day China announced the prohibition to export key materials in the manufacture of chips and other technological components, such as gallium, germanium and antimony.

Last week, four of the most important associations Several Chinese chipmakers have already claimed, without offering any compelling reasons, that American semiconductors are unsafe, advising manufacturers to purchase them locally. Nvidia is listed on stock indices Nasdaq and S&P 500, and will soon replace Intel in Dow Jonesthe index that groups the 30 largest companies in the United States.

Because of China’s announcement, its shares closed yesterday with a decrease of 2.5%. Currently, Nvidia is considered the listed company with the highest market value worldwide. His actions have experienced an increase of 180% so far this yearand the company has a capitalization of 3.40 billion dollarsabout 3.14 billion euros. Dispute this position with Applewhose capitalization amounts to 3.36 trillion dollars, 3.1 trillion euros. In third place, a little below, is Microsoftwith 3.07 billion dollars (2.83 billion euros).

In the heat of events, a company spokesperson stated that, in Nvidia“they work hard to offer the best possible products in each region, and they honor their commitments anywhere.” Likewise, he added that »we are delighted to answer any question that regulators may have about our business”, inviting China to dialogue to try to prove the accusations poured out on the company founded by Taiwanese Jen-Hsun Huang.

The head of analysis and research at TECHnalysis, Bob O’Donnelltold the ‘Reuters’ agency that the investigation does not aim to have a big impact in the company, especially in the short term, since Nvidia’s most advanced chips They already had tough sales restrictions in China. «It is clear that the Chinese government is trying to react to US restrictions, but its ability to cause an impact on the US industry. continues to decrease“added O’Donnell.

Perseverance to overcome sanctions

Nvidia, like hundreds of technology companies in both countries, has been suffering for years from the collateral damage of the frictions between both powers. In 2022, USA sanctioned the export to China of the A100 and H100 artificial intelligence chips, to which the company responded by developing alternative versions of them to sell in that country.

However, the US did not give up its efforts to punish its rival, because in October 2023 the country tightened restrictions and restricted the sale of these new versions. Anyone would dare to think that Nvidia gave up, but because of the strategic importance of the Chinese market, they decided redevelop a modified version to export it.

Nvidia monopolized the 90% of sales of artificial intelligence chips in China before sanctions. However, the local rivals They are hot on its heels, especially the telecommunications giant Huawei. In terms of revenue percentages, the Chinese market reported to Nvidia the 17% of your income last yearfalling compared to 26% in 2022. Trade limitations seem to have taken a toll on the American company’s commercial strategy.

Experience supports China

There are precedents of accusations from China for violating antitrust rules. One of the most notable procedures took place in 2013when the superpower launched a investigation against the American company Qualcomm, a leader in the industry wireless and with great weight in the manufacture of mobile components.

China accused Qualcomm, through its local subsidiary, of charging excessive pricesand abuse his position market in the wireless communications industry. As a result of the indictment, Qualcomm agreed to pay a fine of 975 million dollarsthe largest that China had imposed on a company to date.

The progress on this research will not take long to producewith the trade war between China and the United States is at a critical point. The US will not take long to respond, with the arrival of Donald Trump to the presidency in a few months. The tycoon has always been very critical with the import of Chinese products, and everything indicates that the situation will worsen in the near future with both countries reluctant to give in in the fight for global technological preeminence.