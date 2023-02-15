The president of the Chinese Football AssociationChen Xuyuan, began to be investigated by “to be suspected of serious violations of the law.”

The Discipline Inspection and Supervision Commission – the anti-corruption body of the Communist Party – of the central province of Hubei reported that the leader is being investigated by national authorities. However, the Commission did not specify the alleged violations committed by Chen, who was elected president of the Association in August 2019.

The EFE agency reported that the opening of the investigation against Chen comes just four months after investigations began against the former coach of the men’s soccer team Li Tie, one of the greatest legends of this sport in this country for his successes as a player.

Former Association secretary general Liu Yi and former head of the national team management department Chen Yongliang have also faced scrutiny from anti-corruption forces.

In recent months, the federation had pledged firmness against match-fixing, fraud and doping, described by China Sports Administration deputy director Du Zhaocai, as the “three tumors” that endanger the development of the beautiful sport in the Asian country.

“There is still a long way to go in the eradication of unhealthy practices in the world of football such as betting and in the training of officials,” the Commission for Inspection and Supervision of Discipline recently warned.

For his part, renowned journalist Hu Xijin stated on his Weibo account that “the decline of Chinese football tells us that simply monitoring public opinion is not enough” and wondered: “Is Chinese football rotten to the core?”

The Chinese men’s national team, the target of harsh criticism from local fans, failed to qualify for the last world championship, as has been the case since 2002, although on that occasion they did not have to face local powerhouses South Korea and Japan. because they are already classified as hostesses.

In addition, the Chinese Super League saw its crisis aggravated by the covid-19 pandemic, but this had already been brewing for some years due, in part, to the fact that the Chinese authorities restricted the unbridled spending that for some seasons spread through the main teams in the country, many of them lately involved in financial problems.

Writing LATEST NEWS*

*With information from the EFE agency

