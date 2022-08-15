While many are concerned about the growing influence of the short-video social network TikTok and the Chinese government’s ability to collect incredible volumes of user data on it, China’s largest social media and video game studio, the company Tencent, has silently increased dominant stake in the world’s most popular video game companies, without anyone noticing.

From Riot Games’ bestselling Valorant to the popular Fortnite produced by Epic Games, Tencent and the Chinese Communist Party are injecting propaganda and influencing a generation of kids around the world while their parents aren’t looking.

Last week, Tencent announced which aims to acquire a bigger stake in French studio Ubisoft, which is behind popular games such as Assassin’s Creed and Rainbow Six Siege.

In 2018, Tencent bought 5% of the studio and began to exert influence over the company. For example, in 2021 Ubisoft made visual changes to certain games in order to sell them on the Internet. China. Changes included eliminating gameplay symbolism and skulls from game environments. The company was forced to undo these changes, however, after players across North America and Europe vowed never to open the game again if the changes stayed.

While China-friendly changes to some titles have been rolled back after fan outrage, it’s evident that video game studios are increasingly concerned with pleasing Tencent and the Chinese Communist Party. With that in mind, Tencent’s quest to become Ubisoft’s largest private shareholder should be taken seriously.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Ubisoft launched various story games and online experiences for children who have been forced into remote teaching. As noticed For many players, titles like Assassin’s Creed have great potential in educational value with their simulation of historic cities and monuments. With the quality of our education system deteriorating, it’s not surprising that children and parents turn to video games for a learning aid.

As Ubisoft continues to improve these story games and educational experiences, the Chinese Communist Party’s ability to influence and shape these foundational narratives presents a direct threat to children around the world.

Concerns about turning video game narratives into propaganda weapons barely touch the surface of Tencent’s active campaigns to conquer the consumer’s home.

In 2020, internet users drew attention for anti-game cheating software used in Valorant, which looked like spy program [spyware]. The alleged anti-cheating software ran when the computer was turned on — whether the user opened the game or not — and monitored all user activity, recording which programs were used. This program broke with the industry standard and was considered intrusive on user privacy.

Although Riot Games has quickly denied the allegations and the program’s structure changed, many remained suspicious. After all, it’s the same company that hid a data leak from millions of accounts of your users. More alarming than that, in March 2019 it was revealed that more than 300 million user messages sent by Tencent’s platforms and games were stored in a database used by Chinese Police.

Tencent has established itself as a critical tool at the disposal of the Chinese Communist Party. The video game company used its games to spy on Americans and its digital content to advertise our children. She behaved like a predator over the parents’ lack of technological literacy, directly putting the privacy of their and their children’s data at risk.

Tencent’s silent rise to global digital dominance is one of the biggest threats to American children online. From TikTok to Tencent and your kids’ favorite video game, China is determined to influence our kids and steal our private data. It’s crucial that parents start taking the initiative to limit what their kids are playing online.

Jake Denton is a Research Fellow at the Heritage Foundation’s Center for Technology Policy.

©2022 The Daily Signal. Published with permission. Original in English.