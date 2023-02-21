Xinhua: China releases Xi Jinping’s Global Security Initiative

China has published the text of the concept of the global security initiative. Document spread xinhua agency.

The Global Security Initiative, launched by Chinese President Xi Jinping in April 2022, maintains world peace and promotes global development and prosperity as the aspiration of all states. The measure also aims to address the key issues of international crises, improve governance in this area and develop cooperation to promote security.

Earlier, China promised to continue to promote peace talks on Ukraine. This statement was made by Foreign Minister Qin Gang. He pledged to “bring Chinese wisdom to promote a political solution to the crisis in Ukraine.”