The Chinese stock market regulator (CSRC) moves to alleviate the flight of investors. The agency has announced this Friday that it will study an increase in trading hours for shares and bonds, will reduce operating commissions, and will support share repurchases to help stabilize their prices, a way of trying to encourage the arrival of capital in amid mistrust of the Asian giant.

Beijing is dealing with a polycrisis that has sparked a debate about whether, this time, we are facing the definitive end of an economic miracle that has fueled global growth for decades. The problems range from its powerful export machinery (shipments abroad fell 14.5% in July, the lowest figure since February 2020), to domestic consumption —imports fell 12.4%, and prices have entered negative territory—, going through the bursting of the real estate bubble —after the fiasco of the developer Evergrande, now it is Country Garden that is defaulting on its debt— and its contagion to the financial sector, with the conglomerate Zhongzhi Entreprise Group also suffering to meet their commitments.

The package of measures comes in a complex environment for the stock market and the country’s bond markets, which have not been immune to the flood of negative news. By raising requirements and becoming more in line with the way Western stock markets work, China is becoming more attractive to funds and individual investors looking to make a profit by betting on their companies. For example, favoring share buybacks can reduce the volatility of securities. “What must be emphasized is that activating the capital market and increasing investor confidence are complementary to each other,” said a spokesman for the stock market regulator.

The announcement comes just hours after the People’s Bank of China (PBOC, the central bank) intervened to halt the decline of its currency, the yuan, which hit 16-year lows against the dollar this week. And a few days after this same body decided to lower interest rates by surprise to reactivate consumption after prices entered negative territory (-0.3% in the interannual data for July) and sounded the alerts of a possible deflation. Specifically, the BPC cut the interest rate on its one-year bank loans by 15 basis points, to 2.5%, in the largest adjustment since 2020. It justified it on the need to “maintain reasonable liquidity in the banking system and meet the needs of financial institutions.

The country is experiencing a situation contrary to what is happening in a large part of the planet, where it is high inflation that has been worrying for two years about the rise in energy, first, and food later; and where central banks raise rates to combat it instead of lowering them. The way of acting of the Chinese Executive has also been opposed to that of the West. While the coronavirus restrictions were being lifted in Paris, London or Washington, he still had a long way to go in China – until January 8 of this year, isolation was still required for international travelers.

That toughness weighed on its economy, but the removal of lockdowns was expected to cheer it up, by ending the temporary closures of factories and ports that hurt activity so much. The recovery, however, has been disappointing, and doubts are growing as to whether the country will finally reach the GDP growth target set for this year, of 5%.

That slowdown could hurt their businesses, but eToro analyst Ben Laidler downplays the global impact of any trouble in the Chinese stock market. “We are more concerned about rising US bond yields and oil prices. China is an economic giant, but a relatively modest country in capital markets. Its stocks are already among the cheapest in the world, and foreign investors are already heavily underweight. Its GDP growth is disappointing and structurally downward, but it will still be one of the strongest in the world this year”, he concludes.

